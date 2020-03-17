With the fear of the coronavirus, many of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s organizations are finding new ways to host events. Cinema 16, a student film club, has come up with an idea to keep its popular 168 + 72 Hour Film Festival on schedule.
Instead of flooding the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center with film enthusiasts and students, Cinema 16 is set to live stream the festival on its YouTube channel on March 18 at 7 p.m. Participants can submit either an animation or a live-action film after their designated times.
Alyssa Carlson, Cinema 16’s president, said the festival offers an exciting challenge to the members.
“It's more of just the ability of doing something really fast and just messing around with your friends to create [a film],” Carlson said. “We know these aren't gonna be blockbuster films. This is made purely just for fun.”
On March 12, the night of the festival kickoff, members formed teams and randomly selected the genres and props of their films. The teams then had 72 hours to write, shoot and edit their films. After submitting their film to the festival, the final product will be judged by a panel of judges with a range of film experience.
Carlson said while there might not be a particular reason why the club features both animation and live-action projects in the festival, she’s happy that the festival is able to bring light to both mediums.
“We're kind of doing it just to ... help bring everyone together. I think in the end … everyone's here supporting both the animation [and] the live-action so it's not just focusing on one or the other,” Carlson said.
Additionally, there’s good news for students who miss the deadline to have their films submitted for the festival — their films are still featured and are still considered for the fan-favorite of the festival. Carlson said it’s important that everyone’s work gets shown because of how much effort the students put into the projects
“The students worked hard on this, and we understand that it takes a little bit longer to make a film,” Carlson said. “We know things happen and we still want to show the work you did. You still put in 72 hours of work.”
All in all, Carlson said she believes this film festival is different because students are given the opportunity to show what their true talents are when it comes to film.
“Everyone in the club worked so hard … they're going to put their entire heart into it,” she said. “This is just as important as any other film assignment that they might have for a class ... so this is their opportunity outside of class to do their own thing. You're definitely seeing a lot of work from them and just a lot of heart.”