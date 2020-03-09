On this episode of Cinebraskans, hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss their thoughts on the new "Invisible Man" film and whether or not reboots and remakes are a good thing.
Cinebraskans Ep 17: Reboots and Remakes
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Mia Everding
