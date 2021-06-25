On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding change gears from last week to discuss what they believe are the BEST movie villains of all time.
Cinebraskans Ep. 56: The Best Movie Villains
- Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Editor-in-chief
Mia Everding
