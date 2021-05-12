On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding celebrate the 50 episode by discussing their favorite movies of all time.
Cinebraskans Ep. 50: Our favorite movies of all time
- Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Editor-in-chief
Mia Everding
