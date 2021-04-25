Cinebraskans Sig 2020
Design by Andrea Atkinson

On this week's episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss the finale of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' reports that Warner Bros is shutting down their production of physical media and who is going to win at the Oscars this Sunday!

