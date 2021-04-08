On this week's episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss their thoughts on 'Godzilla vs Kong,' plus what they think are the best and worst plot twists in movie history.
Cinebraskans Ep. 46: Best and worst movie plot twists
- Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding
Kyle Kruse
Followed notifications
David Berman
Mia Everding
