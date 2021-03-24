On this week's episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss the latest movie and television news, and Kyle and David debate whether "Zack Snyder's Justice League" was great or terrible.
Cinebraskans Ep. 44: Kyle v. David debating the Snydercut
Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding
-
-
- Comments
