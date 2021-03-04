On this week's episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss the most important of issues: which movies would be better with muppets.
featured
Cinebraskans Ep. 41: Muppet movie madness
- Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding
-
-
- Comments
Kyle Kruse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
David Berman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mia Everding
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.