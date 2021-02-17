On this week's episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss all the latest movie news ranging from the trailer for "Zack Snyder's Justice League" to the casting of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in HBO's "The Last of Us" series.
Cinebraskans Ep. 39: Movie news roundup
- Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding
- Updated
Comments
Kyle Kruse
Followed notifications
David Berman
Followed notifications
Mia Everding
