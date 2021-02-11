On this week's episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding break down the entire 2021 movie release schedule and discuss which movies they are most interested in and which ones they couldn't care less about.
Cinebraskans Ep. 38: 2021 movie preview
- Kyle Kruse, David Berman, Mia Everding
- Updated
- Updated
- Comments
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Mia Everding
