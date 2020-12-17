On this week's Cinebraskans, hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss all the massive announcements made during Disney's Investors Day presentations, including a slew of new Star Wars and Marvel shows, as well as new content from Disney Animation, Pixar and more!
Cinebraskans Ep 35 - Massive Disney Announcements
Kyle Kruse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
David Berman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mia Everding
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday in Week 9 matchup
-
WIRT: Nebraska blindsided by shorthanded Minnesota, secures third losing season under Frost
-
Three takeaways from Nebraska football’s loss to Minnesota
-
UNL offers increased campus parking flexibility for winter break
-
Nebraska football prepares for final game of season against Rutgers
-
Position grades from Nebraska’s loss to Minnesota
-
Faculty Senate, ASUN aim to reduce stress, prioritize health for spring 2021 semester
-
Nebraska fails to execute in key moments in 24-17 loss to Minnesota
-
Week 1 Big Ten basketball power rankings