On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss Ahsoka Tano's live-action debut in "The Mandalorian" and the possibility of "Godzilla vs. Kong" moving to streaming, and conclude their Harry Potter Month discussion by ranking all eight of the main series films.
Cinebraskans Ep. 33 - Harry Potter Month Pt. 4: Ranking All 8 Films
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Mia Everding
