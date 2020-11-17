On this week's episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding continue their Harry Potter month theme and discuss Johnny Depp's departure from "Fantastic Beasts" and what went wrong with "The Cursed Child."
Cinebraskans Ep. 31 - Harry Potter Month Pt. 2 'Fantastic Beasts' And 'The Cursed Child'
Kyle Kruse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
David Berman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mia Everding
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
All 15 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard records, ranked
-
BEACH: Favorite restaurant closed? Here are 3 Lincoln classics to try instead
-
WIRT: Nebraska’s defense holds when it matters most, saves Huskers from collapse in home opener
-
UNL student dead after accidental shooting Wednesday night
-
Three takeaways from Nebraska’s win over Penn State
-
UNL’s campus cats staying safe, cared for during pandemic
-
Curious Cornhuskers: Why does Parking and Transit give tickets when lots are mostly empty?
-
Curious Cornhuskers: Faculty Senate denies request to modify Pass/No Pass policy, ASUN responds
-
A look at Nebraska men's basketball 2020-21 roster
-
Red team prevails in intrasquad volleyball scrimmage