On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss "The Suicide Squad's" R-rating, Patrick Wilson directing "Insidious 5" and their general thoughts and introductions to the "Harry Potter" franchise.
Cinebraskans Ep. 30 - Harry Potter Month Pt. 1
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Mia Everding
