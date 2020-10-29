On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss the new sequel to "Borat," Oscar Isaac's casting as Marvel's Moon Knight as well as what movies irrationally scared them as children.
Cinebraskans Ep. 29 - Movies That Scared Us As Kids
