On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss the shocking return of Jamie Foxx as Electro, the trailer for the new murderous Santa film "Fatman" and their thoughts on every film Steven Spielberg has ever made.
Cinebraskans Ep 26 - Every Steven Spielberg Film
Kyle Kruse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
David Berman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mia Everding
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
REVIEW: 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s ‘SAVAGE MODE II’ is a fierce follow-up to 2016
-
LPD investigating fatal fall from 14th and Q parking garage
-
Editorial: The Daily Nebraskan is not diverse; here’s how we’re fixing it
-
Nebraska Athletics is highest paid NU department
-
What’s happening in Lincoln, Oct. 5-11
-
Board of Regents approves spring 2021 calendar, policy that could lower student fees
-
Curious Cornhuskers: What is being built in front of The Courtyards?
-
University of Nebraska College of Law opens innovative technology center
-
Curious Cornhuskers: ‘Are there LGBTQ-affirming spiritual communities at UNL?’
-
Nebraska gives fans opportunity to fill Memorial Stadium with cutouts