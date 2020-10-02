On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss Barry Jenkins directing a sequel to 2019's “The Lion King,” the announcement of “Borat 2” hitting Amazon Prime Video in October and what failed movie franchises they'd like to see come back.
Cinebraskans Ep 25 - Failed Movie Franchises
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Mia Everding
