On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss the rumors of Tom Holland being cast as Link in Netflix's "Legend of Zelda" film, Tom Hardy potentially being next in line to play James Bond and their favorite films from the indie studio A24.
Cinebraskans Ep. 24 - Our Favorite A24 Films
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Mia Everding
