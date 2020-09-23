On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding discuss the latest movie news and give their personal rankings of every film by Christopher Nolan.
Cinebraskans Ep 23- Ranking Every Christopher Nolan Film
Tags
Kyle Kruse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
David Berman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Mia Everding
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
UNL student Taylor Williams remembered for being a compassionate friend
-
REVIEW: McDonald's Travis Scott Meal all hype, no substance
-
Letter from the Editor: Shooting the messenger won’t change the message
-
HERRERA: The bleak truth of a trip to UNL’s isolation housing
-
Husker commit Thomas Fidone keeps focus on family during football journey
-
Indie folk high school phenom Noah Trumble talks art, confidence
-
Curious Cornhuskers: What Greek chapter was behind the bias incident near campus?
-
Curious Cornhuskers: Who were the people on the Union balcony wearing red robes?
-
Curious Cornhusker: Will The Courtyards be open over winter break?
-
BEACH: I visited every Runza location this summer. Here's what I learned.