On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse and David Berman discuss Michael Keaton's return to Batman, Jude Law's casting as Captain Hook and how Jaws still holds up 45 years after release.
Kyle Kruse
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
David Berman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
Trending Stories
-
NU joins in support of lawsuit against ICE policy for international students
-
BEACH: Dear journalists, please stop unnecessary COVID-19 hysteria
-
Curious Cornhuskers: Has anyone ever been found living in Love Library?
-
Hassan Ramzah selected as new UNLPD chief of police
-
Student in recovery after being struck by driver at Black Lives Matter protest
-
UNL researchers work with Lincoln Wastewater System on coronavirus detection project
-
Nebraska freshman defensive back Jaiden Francois enters transfer portal
-
NU International students allowed to remain on campus after DHS, ICE policy rescinded
-
The Beach Boys set to play Lincoln's first large concert since COVID-19 hit
-
Alexander Kearns remembered by UNL community as positive, always willing to help
Newsletter Sign-ups
Thanks for signing up for The Daily Nebraskan's e-newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.