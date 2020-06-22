On this episode of Cinebraskans, co-hosts Kyle Kruse and David Berman discuss NBA players seeing 'Black Widow' months early, the delay of the 2021 Oscars and revisit Christopher Nolan's classic "Inception."
Cinebraskans Ep 21 - Revisiting Inception
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
