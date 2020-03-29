On this episode of Cinebraskans, hosts Kyle Kruse, David Berman and Mia Everding remotely discuss the coronavirus's effect on the film industry and give some recommendations on movies to watch at home!
Cinebraskans Ep 18: Movie Recommendations For Social Distancing
Kyle Kruse
David Berman
Mia Everding
