There’s no shortage of imagination and magic in the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
As part of the Glenn Korff Broadway Series, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is visiting Lincoln for an extravagant production. There are three more chances to grab your seat as the Candy Man takes the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage. The remaining showtimes are Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The momentous musical begins with the melodic instrumental version of “Pure Imagination,” bringing the audience back into their childhood dreams. Directed by Jack O’Brien, this version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” plays off of not only the 1971 and 2005 movies, but brings new variety for the younger crowd. With both 1950s clothes and smartphones in hand, this rendition brings joy to audience members of all ages.
There were no shortages of imagination through the musical. From little pieces of magic throughout to new witty vocabulary words, the cast members and design teams truly brought Roald Dahl’s creativity to life. The Bucket’s house and the candy shop, among other sets, were spectacular, innovative and realistic as if they were brought into the theater from the movies. Even the lighting perfectly showcased features on characters, added dynamic colors and went into the seating to bring the audience onto the stage.
For the majority of Act One, the musical was slow-paced and only had the grandparents’ jokes to keep us moving. I was just glad that the high-pitched singing finally came to an end in the second half. One of my favorite songs, “Strike That, Reverse It,” brought us into Act Two with raunchy jokes for the adults. “Pure Imagination” made its appearance again, however there was no need to imagine a candy land when the set crew brought everyone’s childhood Wonka factory to life.
The costume designers deserve a pat on the back, from the ensemble as nasty squirrels during “Veruca’s Nutcracker Sweet” to their approach of the Oompa Loompas dancing on their knees in bodysuits. The costumes fit every time period they were intended to, from the 1950s to the futuristic television scenes. I was in awe of the orchestra performing, as well, for their flawless timing and youthful sound.
Ten-year-old Kai Edgar starred in Thursday’s cast as the titular Charlie Bucket. Edgar’s jittery energy and excitement brought colorful aspects to the cute character. However, I’m surprised I was able to understand him for how energetically and quickly he spoke. There’s no doubt that this little boy with an impressive high pitch has a bright and promising future ahead in the arts.
As for Willy Wonka himself, if I could get a Spotify playlist of Cody Garcia singing, I would be the happiest girl in the world. His voice was sweet like candy and had an outstanding vocal range. While playing Willy Wonka, he brought just enough humor, weirdness and was oddly estranged. I could never pinpoint who he resembled to me, but Garcia was a good personality mixture of Bill Nye, Flint Lockwood, Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.
Grandpa Joe, played by Steve McCoy, was everything I wanted him to be. Along with the other grandparents, he never failed to get the older crowd laughing. When he danced with his grandson Charlie, I wanted to get up myself and dance with my own grandpa.
Mrs. Bucket, played by Claire Leyden, was a hard-working single mother, but I had a hard time getting along with her character. For a woman who was such a debbie-downer to Charlie in the script and very poor, her personality was far too peppy and positive. I would’ve liked to see a little more emotion from her.
As each new child was introduced, we were brought to a new part of the world with new stage sets, impeccable costumes and fascinating songs for each. Augustus Gloop’s, “More of Him to Love,” was by far one of the most entertaining songs of the first half, yet was an ear sore thanks to Mrs. Gloop’s high voice and thick accent.
Overall, Veruca, Violet, Mike and Augustus never lost their characters and embraced their roles of sassy, spoiled, gaming-addicted and hungry children. Their accompanying parents, for the most part, brought smiles and laughter to the audience, especially Mike’s mother, Mrs. Teavee. I think every mother in the audience could agree that she needs a lot more wine to deal with her son.
As for the ensemble, I never got tired of their animated faces as they flawlessly stepped into each new role. They were above and beyond with extraordinary vocals, everchanging dance moves and animated facial expressions.
Contrary to what Mike’s mom thought, I found that whenever the little people sang, good things happened. This musical had audience members of all ages dancing in their seats. It truly was made for all generations. The jokes went right over the childrens’ heads, but made adults erupt into laughter and soft chuckles. The younger attendees were on the edge of their seats, embracing the magicalness.
Overall, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” had a well-deserved standing ovation. Although, I can’t just tell you to see it, because as Willy Wonka says, “It must be believed to be seen.”