The recent video game releases are not living up to my expectations for genuinely good storytelling this far into 2022. I have noticed many of the new games, like “Rainbow Six Extraction” and “Dying Light 2 Stay Human,” have focused more on the combat aspect of the game and fail to realize that an immersive story can only make a game better. Now, I'm not saying that all games need to have a heavily driven plot to make a game stand out, but it’s something that we are missing within current game releases. Thus, it is time to give you my top five favorite games with the best storylines.
“The Walking Dead”
“The Walking Dead,” developed by Telltale Games and Skybound Entertainment, is a game that changed my perspective on gaming. When season one of the franchise released in 2012, there weren’t many games that had a choose-your-own-story structure. The premise is much like the television show “The Walking Dead,” but with a more emotional story. The main character, Lee, finds a young girl named Clementine, who hopes to find her parents in a zombie-infested world. The two end up becoming an inseparable pair as they work through the stress and violence that surrounds them in their everyday lives in the apocalypse. For those looking for a heartwarming story that will have you in tears at the end, this is the perfect game to get immersed in.
“The Last of Us”
Much like “The Walking Dead,” “The Last of Us” is another world infected by zombies, but the developers Naughty Dog showcased the 2013 next-gen graphics with another tear-jerking story. The main character, Joel, has suffered great traumatic loss in his life. This includes not only almost everyone he knows, but someone very close to his heart. The constant threat of clickers, a.k.a zombies, and the task of transporting a young girl named Ellie across the United States for a big reward makes Joel's life more complicated. “The Last of Us” truly is the most creative and innovative when it comes to the zombie video game genre by not only making a fantastic plot, but also combining remarkable and strategic combat. The game can be challenging, depending on what difficulty you play, but can also be toned down for those wanting to focus on the story a bit more.
“Life is Strange”
This episodic video game, developed in 2015, follows protagonist Max as she moves back to her hometown in Arcadia Bay, Oregon. There, she transfers to a new high school and finds her old childhood best friend, Chloe. The two share intimate stories of the past and talk about the issues currently surrounding their everyday lives — until Max witnesses Chloe getting shot, which activates a strange ability that Max possesses to rewind time. Max uses her newfound ability to stop the shooting from happening and uses her time powers to solve the mysteries of the school. This adventure is for those who like a good mystery with chaotic events. It is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat with anticipation.
“Heavy Rain"
Developed in 2010 by Quantic Dream, “Heavy Rain” is another suspenseful story with an emotional backstory. Protagonist Ethan is, quite literally, the embodiment of bad luck. Ethan was in a coma for six months following a car crash that killed his son. While out with his other son Shaun, Ethan blacks out. When he wakes up, he finds out that Shaun was kidnapped by a serial killer who goes by the epithet Origami Killer. This thrilling story shows the trials of a father that has lost everything and is desperate to get even one piece of his normal life back. For people who want a truly tragic story with a heavy plot, “Heavy Rain” will quench that thirst.
“Detroit: Become Human”
One of the most recent story driven games, “Detroit: Become Human,” was an interesting 2018 release by Quantic Dream to the creative side of gaming. The game follows three playable androids, which are human-like robots created to make life easier for the humans in the future. Connor is a police investigator android who is tasked with taking down rogue androids. Markus is an android who is programmed to take care of people in their old age. Lastly, Kara is a housekeeper android who is tasked with doing chores around a less-than-well-off single family household. Each character gains a new consciousness and is faced with un-android-like decisions which make them almost human. For a more futuristic style of gameplay with a twist on the android plotline, “Detroit: Become Human” is worth the playthrough.
Finding games with captivating and detailed plots is becoming harder due to the plethora of games being produced every year. This competitive and heavily saturated market can help the game development community by expanding the market to a broader audience, but can also harm consumers who crave a well thought out story. But with this list of five games, I hope to have given light to those who crave story more than combat.