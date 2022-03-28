“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” was released on March 25 of this year and brought some much needed cuteness to the gaming community. Much like many other Kirby fans, I was twiddling my fingers and anxiously waiting for this Nintendo exclusive to launch because this is the first fully 3D Kirby game to be released, not including spin-offs. With high expectations already set, it wasn't a shock when “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” exceeded those expectations with almost no downsides.
Like most other Kirby games, the main character is Kirby, a little pink blob, who is swept away into a different land and is tasked with restoring that land to whatever former glory the area originated from. In this rendition, Kirby is sucked away to a land reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic human world, but it is not confirmed to be Earth.
For long-time gamers of the Kirby franchise, when you first open the game, the memories of previous games will come right back to you, and you will know exactly what to do. Fret not newcomers; the tutorial is very descriptive and has a great walkthrough to ensure that you know what your objectives are and how to use the controls.
“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” does utilize a whole new feature called Mouthful Mode. This mode allows Kirby to inhale objects such as cars, traffic cones, vending machines and much more. I’m not going to lie, the first time I watched the trailer for this idea, I was shocked and almost disturbed at the idea of Kirby engulfing a whole car. Over time, Mouthful Mode did grow on me because new themes are not a new concept for HAL Laboratory and Nintendo. Pushing the limits with “Kirby’s Epic Yarn” is a great example as it is yarn-themed and is still an all-time childhood favorite of mine.
Like other Kirby games, there are hidden objectives sprinkled throughout the game and a little town to live in with the option to decorate your home. In Waddle Dee Town, players can now play a minigame and upgrade Kirby’s 12 abilities to make them stronger. Unlike other Kirby games, the amount of these abilities is sparse in “Kirby and the Forgotten Land.” However, the upgrade system allows the game to progress to a higher difficulty than previous installments in the franchise. I personally don’t mind too much because the overall game structure makes up for the lack of abilities.
The graphics are visually stunning and are set to a more cute but realistic style that fits into the theme of a post-apocalyptic human world. Each of the seven different areas to explore stand out in their own way while including classic level tropes, such as the water level and the desert level.
The only issue with the game I have is the camera angles. While there is some minimal freedom to moving the camera angles, and I mean minimal, it should be full freedom or no freedom at all. Having some ability to move the camera only makes me wish that they had let us have full control of all the angles; the game is 3D after all.
But for anyone wanting to play a Kirby game, there isn’t one that is really bad to start off with. The first 3D and one of the most visually stunning games in the franchise isn’t a bad place to start. “Kirby and the Forgotten Land” is a breath of fresh air in the current releases in the gaming community, and it is perfect for playing with another friend or even by yourself.