With the pandemic still sinking its fangs into society and Valentine's Day right around the corner, going out may not be an option for every couple. Fret not, because there are plenty of games to play with your significant other this holiday so that you both can enjoy some quality time together.
“A Way Out”
It would be a crime to not mention the game that changed the co-op genre by introducing a high-quality game with a twist. “A Way Out” follows strangers Leo and Vincent as they work together to escape a prison. The two have to work on figuring a way out while building trust in order for their plan to succeed. The game is intense at certain points but also a fun experience allowing players to completely explore the world around them. This triple-A game is worth the purchase, especially with it being on sale for the PC for only $7.49.
“Don’t Starve Together”
If you're looking for a frustrating game with spectacular art style and a grandiose story, then “Don’t Starve Together” is the perfect game. When users first join, it may be confusing because there are many things to explore and create. Do not worry, after players die in the game a couple of times they start to understand what needs to be taken care of in order to not starve. The main story follows Maxwell, a scientist who gets transported into the mysterious world that is the start of the game. While the main story isn’t the sole focus of the game, it is still worth giving this open world survival game a try. Each player can currently pick from 24 different characters that can either help or harm your gameplay, depending on if you know how to utilize their abilities properly. This is my favorite game on the list due to the art style and the complexity of the survival mechanics.
“Unravel Two”
“Unravel Two” is a platform co-op game with a collaborative curveball. Players are tied to their partners by a string through their Yarnys, the characters the players use. The game follows the Yarnys as they travel through a young girl's story, solving puzzles and traversing complex environments. This is personally one of my guilty pleasures, not only for the cute characters and amazing background design, but because my significant other also enjoyed terrorizing me while playing, making it enjoyable for the both of us.
“It Takes Two”
If you’ve been in the video game scene, you’ve definitely heard of “It Takes Two” and were probably expecting this on the list. The game is a complex co-op platform game that is most notable for its complex story line of a couple, Cody and May, who are struggling with their failing marriage. The couple gets turned into dolls who are traversing a magical version of their world in order to work on their relationship through Dr. Hakim, a love guru. With “It Takes Two” having won the 2021 Game of the Year award, the 2021 Best Multiplayer Game of the Year and the 2021 Best Family Game at The Game Awards, it’s safe to say that plenty of people are able to indulge in the game.
With this list of four games, you and your significant other will not be bored on Valentine’s Day. If this list reaches you later, don’t worry, it’s still a great idea to explore and enjoy games with your significant other, friends or just by yourself.