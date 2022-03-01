“Elden Ring,” the most anticipated game of 2022, saw its initial debut on Feb. 25. The launch of the game brought on significant praise, such as 10/10 ratings and five-star reviews. The hype around this game increased the closer it came to the release date, so it is no surprise that this game received thriving reviews.
The game developers, FromSoftware Inc., and the publishers Bandai Namco, came together once again to create an open-world action role-playing game. George R. R. Martin, known for writing the “A Game of Thrones” series, helped write the story alongside Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the “Dark Souls” franchise. The two joined forces to create a thrilling adventure with graphics and an art style that will have you in awe, though the story falls a bit short.
Players will travel the 14 regions of the Lands Between while recovering parts of the Elden Ring in order to become an Elden Lord. Users will explore the ruins of fallen castles and roam vast hills on a Torrent, their valiant steed. The map is impressive compared to previous titles from the developers. With all this in mind, it would seem that having the creative addition of a fantasy expert such as Martin helps to fill some of the gaps that can crop up with a map of this magnitude. The world is filled with gruesomely whimsical creatures and enemies. As someone who has played the “Dark Souls” franchise, I wasn’t surprised in the slightest with how eye-catching these creatures are as well as the overall visual mastery that was featured in this game. Instead of keeping to the classic fantasy style, each creature is given a truly new look by adding the appalling imagery that is the character designs. Personally, I am a fan of the Trolls because they have a sickly look to them that makes one wince when spotting one.
Much like its predecessors, “Elden Ring'' focuses heavily on grinding, meaning that players have to defeat enemies over and over to gain levels and items. For it being the first open-world game in its franchise, having a grindy gameplay style is something that the fans actually don’t mind because of the nature of past games from the company. The game doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the level of difficulty of the enemies. Players get to choose from 10 different classes that have a focus on combat, magic or a mixture of both. The combat is as hard as ever, if not more difficult than its predecessors, seeing as it takes the players an immense amount of time to level up. The gameplay could make players quit out of sheer frustration, which has happened to me every now and then.
With Martin, someone renowned in the fantasy genre as a writer, one would expect the world to be filled with quite a lot of lore. However, that is something that the open-world is missing: more characters and lore. Being one of the gamers who had hoped for an intense story, it’s a shame that players only really hear about the lore when going to defeat one of the demigods or following the main story. While I can see why they may not fill the world with much lore, filling the world with more characters is something that can be improved upon. Providing side characters that hold a higher level of importance would fill some of the empty areas in the world.
“Elden Ring” is worth the hype that it has received. The developers did an amazing job bringing such a whimsical world to life while still giving it a classic “Dark Souls” feel. I would recommend this game for anyone who wants to experience a world unlike one they have ever seen with in-depth combat mechanics.