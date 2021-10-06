A recent initiative launched by Delta Sigma Pi (DSP) has allowed business students to dress and impress at any professional event they have on their calendars.
Business fraternity, DSP, started the career closet in spring of 2017 in hopes of giving students access to professional clothing that would enhance their interviews, job fairs and meetings. Now, having been in operation for nearly five years, organizers hope to expand their influence.
The closet provides staples of a professional wardrobe, including suits, blouses, dresses, ties, shoes and jewelry. Students in the College of Business and the College of Arts and Sciences can stop in to browse the professional selection on Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students in these colleges can take up to three items per semester and keep them at no cost.
The idea was presented after the DSP adviser and economics professor Laurie Miller discovered a similar program at her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Miller said she saw the potential of starting a career closet at UNL and decided to bring the idea to DSP members.
“The leadership at the time, they were really just thinking of a way that we could give back to the College of Business, but also leave a legacy,” Laurie said.
The fraternity approved the idea and it was then brought to the dean, who gave them a small amount of money to buy clothing racks, Laurie said. The fraternity wasn’t given much space to work with, so they had to operate during certain hours on the second floor of the College of Business.
“We kind of started as a mini pop-up shop, if you will,” Miller said. “We’d wheel the racks up from the basement and take them up to the second floor.”
When Howard L. Hawks Hall, which houses the College of Business, was built in 2017, the career closet was given a designated spot within the school. It is currently located in the Diversity and Inclusion Gathering Space on the first floor. As the closet continues to operate, Laurie and the fraternity members have many goals for the future of the project, like increasing cash donations to order specific sizes and items that are not typically donated.
“Let’s say we don’t have men size 32, then we could take some of that cash donation and go fill out that inventory,” Laurie said. “We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but that’s the plan.”
The fraternity recently expanded the career closet from just the business college to the College of Arts and Sciences as well. Laurie said that she was hesitant to make the change due to the volume of clothes that would be required, but the transition has been smooth.
“We’ve been open to both the two largest colleges on campus,” Laurie said. “So far we’ve been able to keep up, so I hope that in the next couple of semesters we might be able to open up to all of campus.”
Ridley Miller, a Delta Sigma Pi member and junior finance major, shared her advisers' hope for growth in the future because of how valuable of an experience it has been for herself and other students.
“I would hope to [expand the closet to all students] in order to expand their available resources and increase confidence for business-related encounters other groups have,” Ridley said.
Ridley recognized the professional experiences she gained while working in the career closet and being a member of DSP, and she said she hopes other students can get involved in similar ways on and off campus.
“Many students don't realize the costs associated with quality business attire or know what is reasonable to wear to certain events. The career closet changes this and gives students access to these things,” Ridley said. “In the future I hope we can expand how many students we reach.”
No matter the resources each student may have, Laurie urged all College of Business and College of Arts and Sciences students to utilize the career closet.
“Come and get pieces to add to that wardrobe because professional dress is so expensive,” Laurie said. “If you can get three items every semester, why not take advantage of it?”