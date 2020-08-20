With students returning to campus in the midst of a pandemic, it might be hard for them to get excited about school starting, especially considering they must socially distance and avoid large gatherings. Many events have been canceled, including the Big Red Welcome Street Festival that traditionally happens the Sunday night before fall classes begin.
Thankfully, students can participate in something similar at the inaugural HuskerMania Masked Singer Karaoke Party on Aug. 21 from 8-10 p.m. at Mabel Lee Fields. There, students can participate in karaoke in their own COVID-19-compliant masks as a group or individually to compete for a grand prize. Students can also visit the different vendors the event has to offer, such as student organizations and local businesses
Scott Wagner, assistant director for member services and development for the Campus Recreation Center, said that he and graduate assistant Kate Nail came up with the idea of the concert because they believed incoming students would be tired of attending events over Zoom. The next step was to come up with an event that could be done safely.
“We finally settled on a concert-type theme where people could spread out. And then the karaoke piece was interesting,” Wagner said. “I like the show ‘The Masked Singer.’ We have to wear masks, so it was kind of a [play on words.]”
Both Wagner and Nail explained the different precautions the campus rec center has put in place for the event. Facial coverings must be worn, vendors will be wearing gloves, there will be distancing dots in case of lines forming and students must bring their NCards in order to be scanned.
One of the many aspects that is different about this event is the variety of vendors that will be present. According to Wagner, the vendors that have changed the most are the ones that offer food as free samples, such as Raising Canes and Amigos.
Nail says she’s elated for incoming freshmen to experience a proper welcoming event, where they can learn and experience what the campus has to offer.
“I'd say I'm most excited for [freshmen] just to have the opportunity to be at the event,” Nail said. “I know a lot of the Big Red Welcome events and campus events have been postponed or canceled, which, as an incoming freshman, those types of events are really important to start to feel at home in your institution and get to know people.”
Meanwhile, Wagner hopes to give all students, but especially incoming freshmen, a bit of normalcy in a time of change.
“I feel bad for these incoming freshmen, [as] they kind of lost a lot of their senior year,” Wagner said. “And I know it's very important for students to get connected and plugged in right away when they get to school so they can find that community within that community. I'm very grateful that we were able to get this off the ground in a sense that we're offering an opportunity for students to find that community, and not do that via Zoom or other avenues.”