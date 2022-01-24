Every time January rolls around, millions of resolutions are created by people aspiring for a healthier lifestyle and to make this year the best one yet. Whether you have a mental list or sticky notes on the walls, how many of these resolutions will actually be fulfilled? Instead of quietly tossing your aspirations to the side for the next new year, start achieving your greater self with these campus-friendly events.
Cooking up healthy habits
Sign up for CookWell Classes, Recreation & Wellness Center
It’s never too late to change your diet for the better. Take part in a new menu planning course where each participant learns to make a new delicious and healthy meal. The $20 entry fee includes four servings of Kung Pao Power Bowls along with 12 muffins to take home. Monday, Jan. 24 is the last chance to sign up for cooking classes.
Healthy Living Program, Recreation & Wellness Center
In addition to learning more about a healthier diet, this six-week program includes a guided exercise class. The Healthy Living Program begins Jan. 27 and meets each Thursday at 3 p.m. For each hour-long meeting, attendants will discuss topics such as healthy shopping strategies, tackling unhealthy yet lovable foods and finding the motivation and support needed for success. Following the educational portion is an assisted workout led by a personal trainer.
Spill the tea and Marvel at new year connections
Coffee and Tea @ 3, Canfield Administration Building North
Warm up with your favorite brewed beverage while meeting new friends at Coffee and Tea @ 3. Every Thursday at 3 p.m., the Student Support Services TRIO Scholars sponsor fresh drinks and conversations. For two hours, sip down with your favorite drink, old friends and new ones beginning Jan. 27 in the Canfield Administration Building North’s student lounge.
Four-night series of the Avengers movies, Swanson Auditorium, Nebraska Union
Whether you’ve watched all the movies nine times and counting or are a newfound Marvel enthusiast, meet fans and new friends at the monthly movie screenings. Beginning Jan. 28 at 9:30 p.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln students can attend for free with the Event Pass. Free popcorn is provided as well. Those who are interested in attending should arrive early, as limited seating is available. For more information, visit here.
Get active with Campus Rec
Open League Badminton, Campus Recreation Center
Ditch the weights and find a new way to burn calories with badminton drop-in play. Beginning Jan. 24, two weeks of singles or doubles play is open for all UNL students. Following the two weeks, a bracket will be drawn for an ultimate championship. For more information on badminton and other intramural sports, visit here.
Get your 2022 glow on
What the Health: Practical tips for healthier skin, Zoom
Start the new year glowing with this interactive webinar from the University Health Center. On Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m., this 30-minute session introduces new ways to keep the skin hydrated and healthy during the brutal cold. Topics include common skin problems, as well as addressing the latest skincare that can either help or harm complexion. Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to ask anonymous questions.