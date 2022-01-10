Campus Conversations
Art by Andrea Atkinson
In this week's episode of Campus Conversations, Assistant Sports and Opinion Editor Jason Han sits down with Julia Schleck, associate professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to talk about Schleck's new book "Dirty Knowledge: Academic Freedom in the Age of Neoliberalism." The book covers the rise of academic freedom in the university, the economic relationships it has eroded and how to fix it.
 
 
 
culture@dailynebraskan.com
 

Tags