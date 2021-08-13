Grab “Two Pina Coladas” and strap on some cowboy boots because Garth Brooks is coming to town this Saturday at 7 p.m. to perform at Memorial Stadium. The concert is expected to have an attendance of over 86,000 fans, and it will be Brooks’ second concert in Lincoln since October 2017.
The Lincoln City Council, along with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, approved a special permit to allow Premier Catering to serve alcohol at Memorial Stadium during the concert, which isn’t allowed during football games. A flannel button-up looks best behind an outstretched glass of Bud Light anyway.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Memorial Stadium officials applied for the alcohol permit so that the Brooks’ concert would be similar to any Pinnacle Bank Arena concert where concert-goers can buy alcohol.
The concert will be a trial run for selling alcohol at Memorial Stadium in the future, according to the Lincoln Journal Star article.
While you might want to “cheers” your drink with a new friend, COVID-19 is still a concern. Here are the guidelines concert-goers will have to keep in mind.
COVID-19 regulations for the concert
Memorial Stadium officials strongly recommend all attendees and workers wear a mask during the concert. Concession workers will be wearing masks while serving food and drinks. The City of Lincoln also recommends everyone wear a mask in any indoor or crowded outdoor setting.
While there will be no social distancing markers inside or outside the stadium, officials still recommend everyone keeps a safe distance from each other and follows the current Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department guidelines.
Nebraska Athletics will have a limited number of hand sanitizer stations in the stadium, and they recommend fans bring their own miniature hand sanitizer bottles.
Parking and transportation
UNL parking lots will be available starting at 11 a.m. Concert-goers must prepay for a slot on the City of Lincoln or the university web pages.
StarTran bus transportation services will run the night of the concert starting at 5 p.m. The price will be $5 each way.
Things you can bring into the concert
The usual clear bag policy used for football games will be in effect for the concert.
Concessions
The regular game day foods, including hotdogs and pizza, and Garth Brooks tour merchandise will be available to purchase during the concert, along with alcoholic beverages.
The gates will open at 5 p.m., and everyone will have to be seated by 7 p.m. to watch Brooks perform under the Nebraska sky. The concert is estimated to last around two hours.