For everyone who’s missing the glitz and glamour of Broadway, the Lied Center for Performing Arts is bringing Broadway to Lincoln.
On Nov. 13, the Lied Center will be presenting two shows of the annual touring show, “On Broadway,” which brings some of the biggest actors from Broadway to sing their shows’ greatest hits. In the show, set to run at 3 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m., four Broadway actors will perform: Arianna Afsar from “Hamilton,” Jessica Hendy from “Cats,” Alan H. Green from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and Jacob Haren from “The Book of Mormon.”
This year, the four will be performing hit songs from shows like “Hamilton,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” And, according to communications manager for the Lied Center Lauren Silverman Durban, the setlist even includes songs from shows that made their Broadway debut right before the pandemic started, like “Jagged Little Pill” and “Six.”
Silverman Durban said she’s excited the Lied can provide the experience of watching a show on Broadway to Lincoln while filling a void for anyone who is missing seeing the shows.
“I just miss Broadway so much, and I know so many people do,” Silverman Durban said. “Because we're not able to bring the giant touring production this year and because they're not going anywhere, at the moment, this really is as close as you can get to the Broadway experience right now.”
Alan H. Green, a performer in “On Broadway” and Mr. Beauregarde in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” said that there’s something special about a live theatrical performance.
“I've performed already a few times post-COVID, and it's amazing,” Green said. “When you're looking at an audience, faces half-covered with a mask, it's still amazing to see the joy and the delight that you're bringing to people, even though all you can see is their eyeballs, because people are just so thrilled to be back in an environment where they can experience live theater.”
Since the purpose of the show is to highlight some of the biggest Broadway hits, the setlist is altered every year. Green said that, while the changes can be small, they still provide a favorable amount of representation of Broadway favorites, both old and new.
Green also said even though people can’t travel to experience Broadway, he’s more than happy to bring Broadway to the audience.
“Obviously, certainly now nobody can come and see Broadway, but it is really always a joy to get to bring the feeling of Broadway to folks across the country,” Green said.
While people won’t have to hop on a plane in order to see the lights of New York, Silverman Durban said the audience should look forward to “On Broadway” because it offers a theatrical experience unlike any other right now, given how few performances are still able to run.
“There's nowhere else in the country you're gonna get four Broadway stars on stage together right now because the options are just so limited, we're pretty excited about this one,” Silverman Durban said.