Blake Shelton, The Lumineers, Dan + Shay, Bob Weir, The Floozies and Avi Kaplan have postponed their concerts in Nebraska because of the growing concern of COVID-19.
According to the Omaha World-Herald, many artists have released statements or press releases expressing concern for the safety of crew and fans because of the virus. The paper reported that Shelton and his crew arrived at CHI Health Center Omaha for Thursday’s concert but ultimately decided to postpone until spring 2021.
“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons – chiefly everyone’s safety and well-being – we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” Shelton said in a press release, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
The Lumineers were scheduled to perform on Saturday, at the same venue, and postponed the concert to Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Dan + Shay, who were scheduled to perform April 18, will now hold their concert on Thursday, Aug. 13 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
According to The Omaha World-Herald, tickets purchased for the Shelton, The Lumineers and Dan + Shay concerts will be honored on the respective rescheduled concert date, although the Shelton date is not yet determined.
"These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear," Dan + Shay said in a statement.
According to Billboard, concert production company Live Nation will be postponing most of its scheduled March performances and will reevaluate the situation in April. If Live Nation decides to further postpone later concerts, it could potentially affect the scheduled April appearances of Billie Eilish in Omaha and Cher in Lincoln.