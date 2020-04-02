Since the coronavirus hit, people have been confined to their homes for several hours a day. Puzzles can get frustrating and there are only so many naps and walks one can take. The list of activities to do is getting shorter and shorter, but streaming services like Netflix and Hulu present endless options to pass the time. Here are some binge-worthy shows and movies to keep people sane in this uneventful period of life.
“High Fidelity”
With Zoë Kravitz starring as Robyn Brooks, this series, while a charming remake of the 2000 movie of the same name, has an original flair of modern music and free-spirited fashion senses. It’s perfectly tailored for a romantic comedy binge because it’s relatable for anyone who’s been through a breakup. Brooks wallows through her top five heartbreaks to understand why she is still single. The series lets the audience feel her romantic miscalculations and relatable pains throughout the first 10-episode season on Hulu. With somber tunes to match this time of sadness in the world, the soundtrack alone makes it worthy of watching.
“Little Fires Everywhere”
The newest Hulu Original released its first three episodes on March 17 and continues to release an episode every Wednesday. This drama is based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng. The series’ main characters are Elena Richardson, a journalist and mother of four played by Reese Witherspoon and Mia Warren, an artist and a single mother played by Kerry Washington. The two come from completely opposite socioeconomic backgrounds. The story explores a variety of premises like the danger of thinking that following the rules can avert disaster. It only makes this series more relatable in the world today.
“Dead to Me”
This witty Netflix series stars Christina Applegate as Jen Harding and Linda Cardellini as Judy Hale. The 10-episode series is hard to stop watching; its twists and turns from murder to unusual friendships will have the audience craving for the second season. Jen is a mother of two who lost her husband in a hit-and-run accident. Judy is an eccentric optimist who meets her in a grief support group. After meeting, the two become close, but Judy isn’t quite as she seems. The two headline this tragicomedy and play off each other’s humor until a stunning cliffhanger. Headlined by two award-winning actresses, this comedy will have the audience laughing hard enough to forget about what’s happening in the world for a couple of hours.
“Spenser Confidential”
This action-packed Netflix film follows a former police detective who returns to Boston’s criminal underworld to unravel a twisted murder conspiracy. The movie is a good escape and keeps the audience engaged with action-packed car crashes and undercover drug deals, never letting its foot off the gas pedal for its entire run time.
“I Am Not Okay With This”
When her best friend and secret crush hooks up with a crude jock, Syd seethes with anger. Her feelings boil over in startling ways, ultimately revealing secret powers she inherited from her father. Similar to the Netflix phenomenon “Stranger Things,” this teen drama ushers in a new era of a teenage superhero. The fantasy drama is cynical and mostly deals with the complexities of her family and her budding sexuality.