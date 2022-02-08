Whether you’re celebrating this Valentine’s Day with a special someone, by yourself or with a group of friends, romantic comedies are a great way to spend your time this Feb. 14.
But it’s not as simple as searching “romantic comedies” on Netflix and seeing what you find. There are different subgenres of rom-coms that fit whatever situation you find yourself in, and I’m here to be your guide and help you curate the best movie-watching experience for your Valentine’s Day adventures.
Teen romance
“10 Things I Hate About You”
With multiple romances that will melt your heart and make you scream at the screen with insurmountable jealousy because you didn’t have this as a teenager, “10 Things I Hate About You” is the perfect teen romance for Valentine’s Day. Based on the classic Shakespeare play “The Taming of the Shrew” and set in a Seattle high school, this movie is the perfect blast from the past for anyone craving a bit of ‘90s nostalgia. It features two amazing romances that form in different but equally beautiful ways that you’ll love to watch unfold, so check out this classic rom-com on Disney+ for Valentine’s Day.
Fantasy rom-com
“Palm Springs”
Both of these next films have outlandish concepts that work perfectly in the world of romantic comedies. “Palm Springs” follows a “Groundhog Day”-esque story in which two wedding guests must repeat the same day over and over again. Starring Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as Sarah, the two are stuck in a loop at Sarah’s sister’s wedding in Palm Springs. Nyles is content with staying in this cycle, especially as the two grow closer together and accept their situation, but Sarah is determined to escape this loop. As the story progresses and we discover more about each of them, you can’t help but root for the couple and keep your eyes glued to the screen as this beautiful, refreshing take on the time-loop genre unfolds. Check out “Palm Springs” on Hulu if you’re looking to laugh with friends or just give a quick little nose exhale on the couch by yourself.
“About Time”
In this high-concept, fantasy romantic dramedy, Domhnall Gleeson plays Tim, who, after turning 21, discovers that he has the ability to go back in time, which he decides to use to try and fall in love. He meets Mary (Rachel McAdams) and through his time-traveling hyjinx, he attempts to make her fall in love with him. It starts off a bit silly, but once you get over the secondhand embarrassment (and trust me, there’s a ton in the first half hour), you’re treated to a wonderful and heartfelt story that absolutely blows you away. I’d highly recommend watching “About Time” on Netflix no matter what your situation is on Valentine’s Day.
Rom-com dramedies
“Crazy, Stupid, Love”
If you’re looking for pure chaos and some great chemistry between Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling, I would 100% recommend “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” It follows Cal (Steve Carell), who is in the process of getting over a divorce after finding out his wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), has been unfaithful. In his post-divorce character arc, Cal tries to revamp his life and manhood with the help of resident womanizer Jacob (Ryan Gosling). “Crazy, Stupid, Love” features great character development, outlandish moments and probably my favorite scene of all time when Cal and Jacob go shopping together. If you can, gather a group of friends together and log onto HBO Max to watch this masterpiece of a rom-com.
"50 First Dates"
I was raised in a household that worshiped early 2000s rom-coms, so I’ve seen “50 First Dates” about a thousand times, and I love it even more every time I watch it. Of course, it’s an Adam Sandler movie from the 2000s, so there’s going to be a few jokes here and there that didn’t age well, but overall this movie makes my heart melt during every rewatch. The film follows Lucy (Drew Barrymore), who, after a near-fatal accident, cannot make any new memories and whose memory resets every morning when she wakes up. While her family coddles her and preserves her mindset, a new love interest, Henry (Adam Sandler), is determined to snap her out of it and get her to fall in love with him. This film has a great concept and an even better love story, so watch “50 First Dates” on Hulu+ if you have the chance.