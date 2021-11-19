Battlefield 2042, a first-person shooter game that introduces new and old gaming features to the Battlefield franchise, brought high hopes to fans with the release of the early access.
This installment of the Battlefield contains three different game modes: all-out warfare, consisting of conquest and breakthrough; battlefield portal, a customized battlefield allowing players to experiment; and battlefield hazard zone, a mission where players are tasked with retrieving data.
There are always issues with a game when it’s first released to the public. Patches, which are small updates within a game to compensate for issues, are always expected within the first week or so — but with fans being less than thrilled about the current direction, due to the lack of core elements in the game, it’s hard to say if Electronic Arts and DICE can fix these problems.
Firstly, there are no single player options, meaning that the campaign some fans love won’t be an option to play. Campaigns are the story of the game which introduces lore. The fact that there is no lore in the game makes it feel rushed. I personally loved playing the story mode before Battlefield 2042 was released because it gave me the chance to understand all of the new mechanics in the game. It also gave me a chance to brush off my rusty skills and refine any points that I needed to work on. So not seeing an option in the game for those who want to enjoy it alone might ultimately deter some players from purchasing the game.
There’s also no scoreboard or in-game voice chat — yes, the features that were in all of Battlefield 2042’s predecessors are not in this version. While a scoreboard doesn’t necessarily need to be in a game right away, many players like having the sense of accomplishment. A scoreboard also gives players a chance to be more competitive and can allow people to see when others are hacking, which is often used to boost players' scores illegally. Not having in-game voice chat is another step in the wrong direction because not letting teammates talk to each other can make a match more jumbled and chaotic due to miscommunication.
Many players have also complained about there not being enough weapons in the game. Currently, Battlefield 2042 has 22 weapons in total, which is not a lot compared to Battlefield V, which had 30 primary weapons. It is likely in the future that DICE will release more weapons in the game with more updates, but for a release with this many disappointing aspects, this is just the icing on top of the cake. Many players, including myself, like the option to customize characters and grasp the understanding of how to use weapons. Not having enough can make a game bland and boring as some of the fun is in experimenting with ways to make a character truly to your liking, and weapons contribute greatly to that.
DICE should have kept working on Battlefield 2042, seeing as it feels underdeveloped. It’s missing key features, so it will be interesting to see if they work to improve, or add, some of these elements that this current version missed. I think if DICE and EA had another year to work on it, then fans wouldn’t have these issues and it would be a game to look forward to.
Ultimately Battlefield 2042 isn’t a bad game — the map designs are spectacular to look at — but it just needs more time and attention to surpass its predecessors. Many die-hard Battlefield fans will see past its flaws and still be able to enjoy it, but for someone looking for a new game, it might be worth waiting to see if any improvements are made before purchasing.