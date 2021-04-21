In his 20s, Shon Hopwood performed a string of robberies and served 11 years in jail. While in jail, he found a love of law and went on to become a professor of law at Georgetown.
On April 23 at 7 p.m., Hopwood will give a guest lecture via Zoom presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Collegiate Recovery Community, whose mission is to help and provide resources to students recovering from addiction. Hopwood will be talking about his life during the robberies and in jail and how he was able to turn his life around.
Graduate assistant for the CRC Tim Anderson said Hopwood was his first choice as a guest speaker. As a recovering addict himself, Anderson said he was inspired by Hopwood’s story of redemption when he was applying for law school. He said he didn’t think of anyone who fits the message of the CRC better.
“When I thought of applying to law school, I hesitated because I struggled with drug addiction for a number of years in my early 20s … So, I began researching whether you could overcome past issues and be admitted to practice law,” Anderson said. “That is when I heard about Shon Hopwood. He had overcome a serious criminal past and through years of hard work and discipline, demonstrated his fitness to be an attorney.”
Hopwood’s story has more to do with Nebraska than people might know, according to CRC advisory board member Hunter Traynor. Traynor said Hopwood’s connection to Nebraska should intrigue students to attend the presentation because of the way he could relate with the audience.
“He has ties to Nebraska. He grew up here, and this is actually where he committed the bank robberies,” Traynor said.
The CRC program was formed over two years ago, and the pandemic slowed its outreach. Traynor said because of this the main focus for the group this year is to create a foundation and hopefully advertise to the community more.
“The pandemic has certainly made things much more challenging from an outreach perspective,” Traynor said. “I know Tim has mentioned to me that they were having pretty good attendance with in-person [Alcoholics Anonymous] meetings early last spring, and things have just sort of dropped off a little bit with virtual attendance.”
Traynor said he hopes the audience is inspired by Hopwood’s story and that it shows anyone who is struggling can get help.
“I think this story is a reminder that we all have the chance to improve ourselves no matter what mistakes we've made in the past,” Traynor said. “I think that sometimes people get on a slippery slope where they’ve done something wrong or they're disappointed in themselves and they feel like they've just blew it. But I think hearing stories like this shows you that it's never necessarily too late to reorient your life.”