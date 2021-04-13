The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska is offering the UNL community an opportunity to connect with their Muslim peers through Ramadan: Night of Learning.
The free Zoom event on Wednesday is open to anyone who wishes to attend. ASUN Diversity and Inclusion Committee member Aila Ganic will present the basics of Ramadan before leading a panel discussion about the holy month. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will last an hour. Interested attendees can join the Zoom through the event page.
Ganic, who is Muslim, said she decided to host this event after noticing many misconceptions about Ramadan throughout the campus community. She aimed to create an opportunity to educate the UNL community about the month and help create a safe place for Muslim students to celebrate.
“As a Muslim student on campus, I know that there’s a lot of misconceptions about Ramadan, and a lot of people don’t have much knowledge about it,” Ganic said. “With Ramadan starting during the school year this year, I think we have the perfect opportunity to inform our students, staff and faculty more about what Ramadan actually is and how people celebrate.”
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and Muslims observe the month as a month of fasting, prayer and charity. It is believed that the sacred text of the Muslim faith, the Quran, was given to the Prophet Muhammad during this time. This year, Ramadan began April 12 at sundown and continues through May 11.
According to Ganic, many of the misconceptions she has witnessed revolve around a misunderstanding of what fasting is during Ramadan. She also said many people don’t understand the community-building aspect of the various philanthropic activities throughout the month.
“You don’t go the whole month without eating food or drinking water,” Ganic said. “It’s more of a sunrise to sundown thing. A lot of people don’t understand that a big part is giving back to your community and volunteering.”
Ganic said celebrating diversity starts with education. Through this event, she is hopeful students can grow in their inclusivity and be cognizant of their peers celebrating Ramadan.
“You never know who your classmates are and who’s celebrating Ramadan,” Ganic said. “We should try to be as inclusive as possible … and that starts with education, learning about how different religions celebrate their holidays and being able to be supportive of your Muslim classmates who are fasting or celebrating Ramadan.”