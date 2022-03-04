I walked into the Barnes & Noble, my seventh grade student I.D. hanging from my backpack, and I purchased “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas with a crumpled $20 bill. There was no sign or notice that the book I was about to read during P.E. in junior high was filled to the brim with sexual nuances and pure smut.
I read three chapters of sex in my eighth grade homeroom because Maas’ publishers marketed her newest high fantasy series as young adult. The age range of young adult novels is 12 to 18, so no one questioned my novel of choice for mandatory reading time.
By consuming Maas’ novels, I was reading books that only focused on heterosexual, white relationships that were filled with abusive tendencies. The lack of diversity and normalization of toxic relationships in Maas’ books has been called out, but there is not enough change in her newest books.
I have been an avid Maas fan since the age of 12, but as I have matured, I can call out the problems with Maas’ work. For so long, her work was marketed for readers who shouldn’t have been introduced to sex and domestic abuse in their middle school library.
Maas has published three series: “Throne of Glass,” “A Court of Thorns and Roses” and her newest series, “Crescent City.” Going through her novels from beginning to end, there is a large vacancy throughout each book: a lack of diversity.
In the eight-book “Throne of Glass” series, the only woman of color, Nehemia, dies by the second book. Her brutal death was meant to push the plotline of the white female protagonist. The tokenization and underdevelopment of Nehemia was not needed for the progression of the plot, yet it was done anyway.
Fans of Maas have pled for expanded characterization on TikTok, but the author has not listened to readers who want their favorite books to better represent them. Maas is an extremely talented writer, but with her failure to include BIPOC and LGBTQA+ representation, she is losing readers.
Maas’ focus on romance in novels also has flaws, particularly dealing with abusive relationships. In “Heir of Fire,” the third installment of the “Throne of Glass” series, the main character, Celaena, is pushed to her limits by the severity of the main love interest, Rowan. He forces her to train as an assassin to the point of her breaking down physically and emotionally. As I look back, this was not a plot line I should have read while in middle school. I couldn’t see the flaws in this plot, and I subconsciously believed that this abusive relationship wasn’t problematic.
As Maas continues to write novels, I hope that she finally listens to readers and makes positive changes to her novels. I am a big advocate for Maas’ books, but we can still enjoy her work while calling out the areas where she must improve.
If someone is looking for a novel that has amazing romance and a great plot but would rather avoid Maas, there are great options from authors who understand that representation and healthy relationships are essential in novels.
“The City of Brass” by S. A. Chakraborty is an adult fantasy set in luscious 18th century Cairo. Chakraborty fills the novel with rich Middle Eastern folklore where a con-woman, Nahri, accidentally summons a mysterious Djinn warrior. The two are tied together and must journey to a world that Nahri only imagined in her dreams, Daevabad, a legendary city of brass. The writing style is transportive; it feels as though Chakraborty delicately picked each word for her debut novel.
“The Priory of the Orange Tree” by Samantha Shannon has the best lesbian relationship I have read in a high fantasy novel. Shannon spins a tale where Eastern and Western cultures exist in a shaky truce, as the return of the Nameless One, an evil dragon who was banished a thousand years ago, is on the rise. In 848 pages, Shannon weaved a story of pure magic, and as I read, it felt as though time stopped for me to relish each page.
Andrea Stewart’s first installment of “The Drowning Empire” drops readers in the middle of five points of view that will intertwine as the story unfolds. As the empire is falling, the emperor’s daughter, Lin, is burdened with revolutionists forcing their way into the palace and dark magic locked within the palace’s walls. The intricate bone shard magic is unlike anything I have ever read. Stewart found a way to conceive a fantasy world that allows the reader to infer issues that the characters are not yet aware of, which allows for tension to build for when the character finally understands what the reader has already deduced.
These three novels provide all of what Maas offers with the addition of diversity and representation. Each of those authors created spellbinding worlds that will hook any reader who has enjoyed the work of Maas.