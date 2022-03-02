In a cloud of smoke, donning a leather jacket and intense blue eyes, the bad boy appears on the first day of high school where he runs into the innocent, clumsy lead female character. The plot sets off on a journey of angsty teenage love that grabs you by the heartstrings and drags you along for the ride, as well as a newfound fictional crush.
If I said I didn’t love this trope, I would be lying. To this day, I still rewatch and reread “The Vampire Diaries,” where I swoon over Damon Salvatore. I remember reading the book series by L.J. Smith when I was 12, and I think that is the reason I have terrible taste in men. My formative years as a pre-teen were spent having a crush on a fictional character who, at least at the beginning, wasn’t the most morally right man and honestly, I think I’m entitled to compensation as a result.
I binge-read books with these broody male characters because I noticed that they had layers. All of the female protagonists enchanted their love interests and suddenly the men were “changed.” No wonder so many women start relationships with men who have terrible qualities; we’ve learned from a young age that they have “potential” and “can be fixed.” This common feature in novels proves how impactful the text is on individuals. All of the media we consume leaves an imprint on us, and for me, it’s that I love a bad boy.
There are three tropes commonly found in novels when the bad boy enters the text: he can be fixed, he hates everyone but her and he always has a tragic backstory.
The entire first book of “The Vampire Diaries” points out the flaws of Damon Salvatore. He is described as an arrogant, selfish vampire whose humanity is gone forever; yet everyone hopes there is a way to change him. The good girl, in this case Elena, is meant to be the reason Damon finds his humanity. The problem with this popular but overused trope is that the idea takes away all of the responsibility of Damon’s actions and places them onto Elena.
The promise of redemption for the bad boy grips readers, who are hoping that he will finally treat others with respect and be the complicated but wholesome hero we all know he can be. I think back to books I read when I finally understood what it meant to be in a relationship, and now I finally understand why I look for men who inevitably treat people poorly. Unfortunately, it seems that only female characters in books can change men, which I had to learn the hard way.
Along with the redemption arc of the bad boy, one of his appealing qualities to readers is that he hates everyone but the love interest. Aaron Warner from “Shatter Me” by Tahereh Mafi is considered a “bad boy” and a ruthless leader. Yet Juliette sees beyond his mask of cruelty, and he treats her quite differently than his friends and soldiers. For me, if I dated someone who was rude to his friends and family, that would signal a red flag. Despite that, I read this trope all of the time, and honestly I hope that it doesn’t affect my psyche.
The attempt to humanize the bad boy falls short because everyone has issues in their life, yet they still go on with their day not treating others impolitely. When a toxic partner finds an illogical reason to justify their actions, we shouldn’t just accept that they have a hard life and get over it. In young adult novels, we often see the female protagonist work through this poor treatment and continue being in an unhealthy relationship, which we all know never actually turns out well when applied to real life.
In attempts to explain the bad boy’s behavior, the tragic backstory is almost always used to humanize the brooding love interest. A great example is Jace Wayland in “The Mortal Instruments” by Cassandra Clare. His arrogant persona and need to treat people as inferior is because he was an orphan. However, when he meets the protagonist, Clary Fray, his persona cracks and reveals his soft spot. All along he could have been a decent human being to those who raised him, but he still chooses to be smug toward everyone who cares about him.
All of these male characters have a place in my heart, but they prove the dangers of toxic men in literature that affect young men and women. Young girls are reading these stories and subsequently thinking that it is okay for boys to be rude, and young boys read it and assume that it is okay to treat women poorly.
I know that I’ll still consume media that has a bad boy, but I will remember that it isn’t healthy to seek out these kinds of people in real life. This pursuit of the bad boy only leads to a toxic relationship. A bad boy in real life is rude and cruel, and a man with selfish actions that are inherently vindictive isn’t worth saving.
Instead of looking for the bad boy, try to find the golden retriever, a sweet boy who won’t use his past to justify his poor behavior. A great example of a golden retriever would be Stefan Salvatore from “The Vampire Diaries” first book.
While we continue to enjoy reading books about bad boys, we need to understand that we shouldn’t date them in real life. In a world full of Damons, look for a Stefan.