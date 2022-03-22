As I peruse my bookshelf, I take a long look at the books I read from the ages of 12 to 18, and I reminisce on how many of those books were not meant for young teens.
The new genre “new adult” has risen in an effort to differentiate the content acceptable for older adolescents and books meant for younger audiences. However, there are books with new adult content marketed as young adult still sitting on shelves in stores.
To try and understand the difference between young adult and new adult, we must start by defining what new adult is: a genre of fiction with protagonists in the age bracket of 18 to 30. Looking at the age range of each protagonist is important in deciphering which genre a book belongs in and how graphic the content can be.
The point of new adult is to provide a genre for readers looking for a coming-of-age story after all of the messiness of being a teenager. New adult offers sexier plots and grittier details in comparison to its young adult counterpart.
We must also understand, though, that mature topics are important for young adults to read and consume as well. If a book includes mature content dealing with topics such as sex, drugs, racism or abuse, it should still be in the young adult genre. However, sex in young adult novels should remain age appropriate. Books allow young adults to learn about sex, consent and safe sex practices without exposing younger readers to concepts that may be harder to understand for a teenager. When there is a topic that a young adult reader cannot rationalize, looking at the audiences’ age is important.
In terms of graphic sexual content, if a novel has a “fade to black” scene where the curtain closes right before the characters are intimate, then it can be considered young adult. Anything else should be marketed as new adult.
Sex is a part of young adults’ lives, and with 55% of U.S. teens having sex by the age of 18, it would be unrealistic to take sex out of books meant for them. However, I think for the younger end of young adult readers, exposing them to explicit details early on will only be harmful.
The issue for me, though, is that 70% of young adult consumers are adults, and I think adults seeking out young adult books with sex and spicy scenes is a problem.
On TikTok, various adults have posted about how, despite their age, they will continue to read young adult novels. While I don’t think there is anything wrong with adults reading young adult books, it becomes a problem when they complain about the lack of sex featured in the stories.
TikToker @shriyareads perfectly sums up the issue of adults seeking out graphic content in young adult novels in a TikTok she posted in May 2021. She calls out how these explicit books can be damaging and detrimental to children because books influence the way children view relationships. So many young adult books already feature abusive relationships, such as “Heir of Fire” by Sarah J. Maas, which I touched on in a previous article. Young adult readers could end up adopting toxic dynamics into their own lives and relationships.
Young adult novels can have sex and mature content without being too graphic for young readers. When considering the age range of the young adult genre, a 12-year-old should not be reading the graphic content that a 20-year-old is wanting.
The new adult genre has provided adult readers with protagonists more aligned with their age and life experiences as well as the sex they didn’t get in young adult novels.
Despite being around for over 10 years, the new adult genre has not made much headway in the publishing world. When someone goes to a bookstore, they will not find a new adult section, but rather books in the genre scattered among other sections, oftentimes the young adult section. So, if there is no spot for this genre in bookstores, it isn’t doing anything to help provide readers with clear expectations of what they are about to consume.
I hope that publishers adapt to the new adult genre and start to market books differently to provide content that will please adult readers without harming young adult audiences. There is a line between mature content and what is overly graphic, and the new adult genre can strengthen the distinction.