Sometimes, I forget that love exists. I live in my bubble of going to class, work and then home, so I forget people have real, healthy relationships. So, as Valentine’s Day comes closer, I want to provide myself an escape from my lackluster dating life. For anyone who is also lonely and doesn’t remember the last time they went on a real date, here is a list of books to make life seem a little less mundane.
“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood
I didn’t understand the hype around this book until I picked it up and read it in one sitting. The academia setting and fake dating trope kept me blushing throughout the whole book. Ph.D. candidate Olive Smith kisses the first man she sees to convince her best friend, Anh, she is living her happily ever after. Olive does not realize she kissed Dr. Adam Carlsen, a well-known jerk among Stanford University students. When Adam goes along with Olive’s plan to convince Anh she is happy, she discovers there is more to Adam than she thought, including six-pack abs. The STEM girl empowerment and makeout scenes had me hooked.
“Felix Ever After” by Kacen Callender
I cannot begin to describe how wholesome this book is. “Felix Ever After” follows Felix Love, who is receiving anonymous transphobic messages. Felix goes through a self-discovery journey and realizes the most important relationship to work on is with himself. The representation of a Black, queer and transgender boy who gets his own happily ever after will have you bawling like a baby. Felix comes up with a plan for revenge, but he doesn’t realize he’ll end up in a love triangle. “Felix Ever After” is a reminder that everyone is worthy of love.
“Kingdom of the Wicked” by Kerri Maniscalco
If I could plan one experience with myself, I would want to have an enemies-to-lovers character arc. Protagonist Emilia’s sister has been brutally murdered and the only way to find the killer is to work with Wrath, a prince of hell and the love of my life. The hate-to-love relationship will have you dying as the tension builds between them. Maniscalco is the reason why I want to date emotionally unavailable men who have bad attitudes and, honestly, that is alright with me. People who want to read about the bad boys must read “Kingdom of the Wicked.”
“Counting Down with You” by Tashie Bhuiyan
Yes, this is another bad boy, fake-dating book, and I am not mad about that. Karina Ahmed has her whole life planned out, but when Ace Clyde says “Karina is my girlfriend,” everything comes crashing down. Now, Karina and Ace must fake date to hide that Ace is being tutored. Ace is the perfect balance of bad boy and sweetheart. He brings Karina coffee and even promises to buy her a dozen books a week. What more could a girl ask for? Bhuiyan writes the sweetest characters and will have you begging for more.
“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
If you haven’t read this book by now, please run to your local library, bookstore or ebook seller right now. When Ari and Dante meet in El Paso, Texas in the ‘80s, they can’t help but form a bond. Ari and Dante’s relationship shows what it means to have true friendship and how that can evolve over time. The writing is transportive and will put you in the center of the story with Dante and Ari. Sáenz understands what it means to be a teenager and how to translate that into a novel. I wept at the end of this book, and it helped me understand what a real relationship should be.