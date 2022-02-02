Like most things in my life, even the books I want to read are planned out. A section of my notes app is devoted to checking books off a list and quickly adding new ones. This month, I have selected seven new 2022 releases from every genre, including young adult contemporary and new adult fantasy. I am currently catching up on January releases while getting a head start on books that will come out in February. Both January and February have amazing releases — ranging from debut authors to “booktok” famous authors.
“This Woven Kingdom” by Tahereh Mafi
If I could use one word to describe how I felt when I heard Tahereh Mafi had a new novel coming out, the word would be “now”, as in, “I need this book right now.” Her writing is lush and lyrical, where you are transported to a world filled with romance and magic. I would also like to take a moment to appreciate how she writes the love interests in her novels. I swoon with each line of her work. Her newest novel is inspired by Persian mythology; it’s about a forgotten queen who must save her people. It is also hinted there is forbidden romance, and as a girl who grew up on “Twilight,” forbidden romance is an essential part of a great novel.
“Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman” by Kristen R. Lee
In my experience as an avid reader, I have tended to lean more toward intense romantic fantasies, but when I read the synopsis for this debut novel, I preordered the book right away. The story follows Savannah Howard as she accepts a full-ride scholarship to Wooddale University, but it is nothing like the brochures. “Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman” is the story of Savannah’s freshman year at a predominantly white institution with a disturbing racist history. All of the reviews so far have been raves, and as a freshman in college, I love reading about different college experiences from other points of view.
“Anatomy: A Love Story” by Dana Schwartz
My heart is bursting with joy for this new gothic romance. Set in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1817, Jack Currer pairs up with Hazel Sinnett so she can pass her medical examinations. When people start skulking around cemeteries and individuals go missing, the pair must work together to uncover secrets buried in the heart of Edinburgh. Everything about the synopsis pulls at my heartstrings. This story seems to have every trope that makes a gothic novel great, such as missing people, damp Scottish setting and a steamy romance at the center of the story. One could call this bestseller the gothic horror of my dreams.
“Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that I am a Colleen Hoover addict. Yes, I was one of the many individuals who found her via TikTok, and I am not ashamed that she has become a part of my daily dialogue. “Reminders of Him” was preordered the second I knew she was coming out with a new book. The novel revolves around a young woman, Kenna, who was imprisoned for a terrible mistake and left with only one friend in the entire town. Now, she must fight to be reunited with her four-year-old daughter, but everyone is shutting Kenna down. This book will have everything a Colleen Hoover novel has: a hot man who will give us false expectations of love, a heartbreaking ending and the main character who has strong character development.
“Ophelia After All” by Racquel Marie
As a hopeless romantic at heart, when I heard the main character of the new Racquel Marie book, Ophelia, was also a romantic with too many crushes, I knew I had to pick this book up. “Ophelia After All” focuses on sexuality and finding who you truly are. The representation of a biracial Cuban-Irish teen who is learning how to love herself hooked me in from the first word of the synopsis. Everything from the cover to the author’s amazing Twitter has me filled to the brim with excitement.
“Tripping Arcadia” by Kit Mayquist
Yes, there is another gothic novel on this list, and I am not ashamed. This debut novel had all of the buzzwords in the synopsis that immediately resulted in it getting added to my cart. In the synopsis, it is described as “a propulsive and atmospheric modern Gothic with all the splendor of The Great Gatsby.” Based on reviews from Goodreads, the novel is a queer, gothic Gatsby retelling and it checks every box for my favorite kind of story.
“House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas
Sound the alarms, because Sarah J. Maas is back at it again. I have been reading her books since I was in seventh grade, and as an adult, I am still inexplicably hooked in with her perfect steamy scenes and iconic female protagonists. “House of Sky and Breath” is the sequel in the Crescent City series, following Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar as they are in the middle of a heated investigation with individuals being murdered and government secrets deep within the heart of the city. Maas understands how to write the hottest romance and the most intriguing plot. I suspect once this book is released I will exclusively be found with a cup of coffee and this book in hand right up from beginning to end.