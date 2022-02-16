I spend way too much time on TikTok. Even with a time management limit, I still seem to scroll through, collecting lists of way too many books that I want to read. Thanks to BookTok, I have discovered new favorites. However, those on BookTok know that oftentimes the same books are showcased. I can’t tell you how many times I have seen a TikTok featuring Sarah J. Maas books. So, I am going to walk through the most popular books on TikTok and decide if they are worth the read.
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
“The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” follows reporter Monique Grant who has been selected to write the biography of the Hollywood movie icon, Evelyn Hugo. Hugo reveals a story of ambition, forbidden affairs and friendship. Taylor Jenkins Reid knows how to write the most complex and nuanced characters. Her ability to create a character that readers will truly care about is incredible. One thing I absolutely adore is that Reid created a historical fiction that is diverse. The old Hollywood setting immerses readers in a glittering world with LGBT romance at the core of the plot. My heart bursts with joy that this is so popular on TikTok. This is a top-tier choice for anyone looking to read a BookTok-famous book.
“These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong
Run to your library, bookstore or e-book store right now. Chloe Gong is my inspiration because she wrote this while still at university. Her ability to manage coursework and write my favorite book of 2021 is iconic. I do believe that every single post about “These Violent Delights” on TikTok is well deserved. Gong’s debut follows Juliette Cai and Roma Montagov, two heirs to prominent gangs in 1920s Shanghai. The death toll is rising in Shanghai, and the two must work together to stop the mayhem. This imaginative “Romeo and Juliet” retelling leapt off the page and kept me in the story till the last word. This is a great young adult novel, and I am so glad that TikTok appreciates Gong’s work as much as I do.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
I am an avid Victoria Schwab fan; any novel she releases, I will buy. When you look at the reviews for the novel on Goodreads, you’re met with drastic differences in how people enjoyed this read; individuals either love it or hate it. I believe that this is one of Schwab’s superior pieces of art. We follow Addie LaRue who makes a deal with the devil to live forever but will be forgotten by everyone she meets. The setting starts in France, 1714, but we soon travel across continents through the dazzling perspective of Addie. After 300 years while Addie visits a bookstore, she comes across a man who remembers her name. While writing this, I am yearning to run to my shelf and reread Addie’s story. If you are looking for a spicy, read-in-one-sitting novel, this is not for you. This is a slow-burn romance about life and what it means to leave your mark on the world.
“From Blood and Ash” by Jennifer L. Armentrout
“From Blood and Ash” is often compared to Sarah J. Maas, and I don’t think that is fair to Maas. Maas’ books still have a central plot outside of the romance, whereas Armentrout's is written for the romance only. If you want a spicy novel set in a fantasy world, then this is the book for you. It is not, however, if you are looking for something other than a romance plot. Poppy, a maiden who must never speak or touch anyone, is assigned a new guide, Hawke. Feared by mortals and abandoned by the gods, a fallen kingdom seeks to take back the land, and the entire fate of Poppy’s kingdom rests on her shoulders. Poppy being the hero of the kingdom is really a subplot compared to the romance. While that is not a negative, I think people are expecting a more substantial fantasy plot than what it is. While I say this, I know that I will keep reading the series because I am a girl who loves a spicy romance with a dash of fantasy. I think this is a great read, especially after having to analyze text for one of your classes. It gives your brain a chance to consume content that is not necessarily deep or thought-provoking.
“The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
I almost majored in classical studies, and that is because of Miller’s work with “The Song of Achilles.” Miller stays true to the romance of Achilles and Patroclus, whereas other forms of media didn’t (yes, I am calling out the 2004 film “Troy”). I think after I read the final pages, I needed days off from work to mourn the fact that I cannot read this book for the first time again. “The Song of Achilles” follows the relationship and tragedy of Achilles and Patroclus throughout the dramatics of the mythical Trojan war. The hype around Miller’s book is accurate. She depicts the tale of Achilles with all the splendor and pomp of the classical age while still somehow making him feel human and almost modern.
“A Touch of Darkness” by Scarlett St. Clair
At first, I picked up this novel for the plot, and that was a silly mistake. “A Touch of Darkness” is meant to be pure spice. In a modern Olympus, Persephone wants to start a career as a journalist and forget about her life as a goddess, but when it ends in bargaining with Hades, she is stuck in the world she hoped to be rid of. Soon, her hatred toward the god of hell lessens and turns to passion. The characters are interesting enough that reading through their development is interesting, but seriously, after chapter one I knew I was continuing this for the smut. Nothing about this book is groundbreaking, but if you grew up addicted to Greek mythology, then this is a great novel for you. There is a pipeline from kids who loved “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” to adults who read Hades' romance novels. I know this because I am a perfect example. St. Clair’s writing had me hooked with the tension and smut scenes. If you need a story to distract you from your lackluster life, this is a great pick.