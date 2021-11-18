At the age of two, Katherine Bergstrom learned how to read. She recalled how her parents, shocked at her ability, gave her a copy of the Iliad. This is where her passion for books began.
Bergstrom has worked at A Novel Idea since 1994 and is now the manager. A Novel Idea was founded in 1991 by two University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, Cinnamon Dokken and Bryan Peterson. Bergstrom says she became an employee by chance.
“I'm a stray cat,” she said. “I tripped over the threshold and never left.”
According to Bergstrom, she was friends with Peterson when he asked her if she wanted to see the shop. Delighted by the idea she went with him to his small bookshop, but while Bergstrom was touring the shop, Peterson left her there by herself to go to a martial arts class.
She said the store was open and she didn’t know what to do, so she started helping and checking people out. When Dokken arrived at the shop she was surprised to see a stranger sitting in her chair.
Soon enough, Peterson sold his shares of the shop to Dokken, and Dokken and Bergstrom have worked together ever since.
In September, A Novel Idea celebrated their 30th birthday.
“Turning 30 was amazing. Cinnamon and I looked at each other thinking ‘we made it, we’re still here.’ Especially during the pandemic. It’s been very challenging,” said Bergstrom.
Bergstrom says that over the last 30 years, they have experienced their fair share of obstacles, including a burst sewage pipe that destroyed 3,000 books which made the shop close for several days.
For every obstacle A Novel Idea encountered they said that they found a way to make the best of it. During the “great flood of 95,” as Bergstrom calls it, she dressed up as a character she created called the bleach bunny. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the store started a delivery service called the Book Fairy.
“One thing about the pandemic that I actually really appreciate was that it challenged a lot of people to become more creative and to really stretch themselves and find strengths they didn't know they had. And I find that remarkable,” Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom affirmed that although the pandemic was an obstacle, they never experienced before they still adapted and came up with an idea beloved by their customers.
“During the pandemic, we closed for a long time. So we really didn’t have anybody in the shop and people still wanted their books, and so we became Book Fairies,” Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom said she would dress in fairy wings and go door to door dropping off book orders. She said people loved the delivery service and it was especially fulfilling when she got to wear her wings and interact with kids.
“As long as those days were, as hard as it was, that made all the difference. I would get home like I lived right today,” Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom says passion is what got her through the months that the shop was closed down, but passion for books is something she has carried her whole life.
“The thing that makes me the most passionate is introducing people to the things they want to read, not what I think they should, but the things that will truly inspire. It's not about the sale,” she said.
Bergstrom says that she views books as a way to show people a whole new world.
“Books are gateways to other worlds and other possibilities and other opportunities. And it's a way to empower. And that's really what I want,” Bergstrom said.
Isaac Hatfield has worked at A Novel Idea for a year, but before he was an employee he was a devout regular. The store was close to his house, which is what first allured him to it, but he soon found that A Novel Idea had just what he was searching for.
“When I first came they had books I’d been looking for for like five or six years, really obscure books,” Hatfield said. “So I continued to come in and eventually Cinnamon was like ‘What do you do for work,’ and I got hired.”
Learning about new books and what people like is one of Hatfield’s favorite parts of the job. He said the nature of the store allows him to learn about genres he wouldn’t otherwise explore.
“I get to talk with people like a regular who was just here who reads comfort mysteries. I don't read comfort mysteries, but because I get to talk to someone who that’s their wheelhouse, I get to learn about that without having to sit down and read hours about it,” Hatfield said. “So it's a really great way to pick up knowledge and learn more about people.”
Community is a core value at A Novel Idea, as Bergstrom repeated Hatfield’s sentiment.
“What it really is about is community. It's about treating people well, respectfully and kindly. So they can come in and just be as long as they're respectful and they don't mess with my cats or my kids,” Bergstrom said.
Out of all the books that line the shelves, Bergstrom says acceptance is what makes A Novel Idea special.
“And not just tolerance. Tolerance is different. It's like ‘I have to put up with you.’ Acceptance is different. Acceptance of everyone, including cats,” Bergstrom said.
Hatfield said he thinks books are so special, and A Novel Idea is so important, because books have the power to help people.
“I believe that the right book at the right time can change someone's life completely for the better. I've seen it in my own life. I've seen it in my friends' lives,” Hatfield said.
Bergstrom wants people to take more away from A Novel Idea than just a good book.
“I want people to walk out of here, if they have books or not and feel like and feel like a million bucks,” Begstrom said.