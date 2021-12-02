Members of the local band “A Ferocious Jungle Cat” said their individualistic “Nebraskan Thunderfunk” music style is what really makes them stand out from other bands in the Lincoln music scene. With a diverse instrumental makeup and ability to make people move to the music, “A Ferocious Jungle Cat” manages to make every show a party in and of itself.
“A Ferocious Jungle Cat” first formed in 2012 under the name “More Machine Now Than Man,” according to Will Harman, bass player, singer and “soccer mom” of the group. The group originally consisted of four bandmates, but underwent several changes over the years. After many moments of restructuring, they became the six-member band that plays together today. The most recent band members include Ian Fleming on trombone, Will Harman on bass and vocals, Cal Harman on drums and vocals, Myles Jasnowski on guitar and vocals, Mike Masin on guitar and Jack Rodenburg on keyboard.
This group has a distinctive music style that they refer to as “Nebraskan Thunderfunk.” Their songs are a mix of heavy funk and rock with some jazz elements as well. Will explained one reason for their differentiating groovy manner is the span in ages and musical influences within the band.
“We kind of grew up listening to different things and had different influences,” Will said. “So, when you put all those things together, I always say we are bigger than just the sum of our parts. Collectively we’re better than if you splice us up individually.”
In addition to their idiosyncratic style, a few other aspects make “A Ferocious Jungle Cat” stand out from the rest. One of these facets is their musical composition. There are two guitar players, Jasnowski and Mason, with different roles. Jasnowski plays lead and Mason adds texture by creating soundscapes. The keyboard player, Rodenburg, can switch back and forth between support and lead with ease, and they have a trombone player, Fleming, which is something that not many bands have around the area.
“We look different instrumentally from a lot of bands that are out there,” Will said. “We’re not just two guitars, a bass and drums.”
Cal Harman, drummer of the group, said that guitarist Mike Masin, or “Big Mike,” is what really sets their group apart from others.
“A lot of bands have Mikes; it’s a fairly common name,” Cal said. “But we definitely have the largest, and I’d argue sweetest, one. Nobody’s got a Mike like we do.”
Before COVID-19 hit, “A Ferocious Jungle Cat” was playing 30 shows a year on average, according to Will. During 2020, Will said they only got to play four, taking a bit of a break, and this year they’ve played five or six. Will explained that the break was actually good for them and helped to make playing together feel fun and new again.
“Taking a year off essentially, we worked on some new stuff and kind of refocused where we wanted to go, but then it was fun again,” Will said. “You come back and you’re playing shows and you’re enjoying it again, and it’s almost like playing for the first time.”
The band wants to come back in full swing at some point, playing lots of shows and doing another CD release once people feel more comfortable coming out again.
The members of “A Ferocious Jungle Cat” are also passionate about getting more university students involved in the local music scene. They hope to see more of an overlap between the two in the coming years. Will advised students to go downtown to a bar and see some bands play once a month. Students might find some new music they like, and they’re helping support smaller bands.
“You just have to take a chance and pay five bucks and go see a band that you’ve never seen before,” Will said. “Chances are, because Lincoln’s music scene is so strong, you’re going to find a group that you like or that speaks to you.”
Cal also said that he’d like to see more students get involved with the local music scene.
“Go out and support your local music scene,” Cal said. “Support live music. Support ‘Big Mike’ because he’d support you.”