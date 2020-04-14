Since everyone is staying home, it can be tough to find new and interesting things to do to pass the time. While sports, concerts and social gatherings are currently on hold, there is one activity people can always count on — video games. Below is a list of games with immersive worlds and endless activities to help with the self-isolation blues.
1. The Last of Us (PS3/PS4)
This seven-year-old apocalypse survival game is still making waves in the video game industry due to its acting, musical score and ambiguous ending. It follows an enthralling story about the unlikely pairing of Joel, a grieving father, and Ellie, a 14-year-old girl immune to a zombie-like virus plaguing the world. The two fight to get Ellie to a rebel group called the Fireflies to create a vaccine for the virus. Long-time fans should be playing this game anyway to prepare for the sequel slated to come out later this year. The game has many heartfelt and emotional moments that can help people get out of one chaotic world and into another one, providing many hours of entertainment for anyone who plays it.
2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)
This open-world game is ideal for the entire family. Players create their own island and can invite up to eight players online or four players couch co-op to experience the island getaway. The game keeps players occupied with exploration of other islands and quests to improve, expand and build on their own private island.
3. Call of Duty: Warzone (Xbox One/PS4/PC)
This newly released battle royale game gives players an experience reminiscent of Fortnite, but without the ability to build. Players can team up with people on different consoles to fight to the death in an ever-shrinking battleground. This game can give players the ability to compete along with friends and have a fun time looking for loot and fighting others.
4. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)
This single-player game is heavily story-based, making it great for your fellow isolated dwellers to watch. A continuation of the humor, history and beautiful landscapes from the series’ first three releases, this game has loveable characters and a story of a found family. It also has a dash of historical fiction — the game is about finding Henry Avery’s treasure, so players may learn a little about Avery and other pirates from the late 1600s.
5. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One/PS4/PC)
For anyone who has dreamed of being a cowboy, this game is their chance. With an intense story about gang member Arthur Morgan trying to protect his friends from opposing gangs and crime lords, players will be able to meet a variety of characters and explore many places. Virtual cowboys can also explore the huge wild-west landscape, as well as hunt, compete in shootouts, pull heists and even play in an online multiplayer mode, free to ride horseback into the sunset with their friends.