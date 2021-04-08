All University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccination beginning today, according to a statement from Chancellor Ronnie Green Thursday morning.
Students can use an online portal created by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to enter the vaccine registry. The portal will close at 5 p.m. on April 11, so Green encouraged students to register quickly.
Registered students will be notified by LLCHD via email to schedule an appointment when vaccines become available. When students go to the portal, they should select “students-higher education” and “University of Nebraska” and list their local address.
As they wait for vaccine doses to be available, students are encouraged to seek a vaccine from another source, including their home counties or pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Lancaster County is the only county in Nebraska yet to open up vaccine availability to residents ages 16 and older.
The university described the COVID-19 vaccine as a safe and effective tool to combat the pandemic.
“There are incredible benefits to being vaccinated against COVID-19, including getting to do some of things you had to avoid due to the pandemic,” Green said.
UNL safety protocols will continue to be in effect, so students will still be required to wear a face mask, be tested, and maintain social distancing regardless of vaccination status.
Editor's Note: This story was updated on April 8 at 12:17 p.m. to correctly list the name of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.