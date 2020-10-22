An Alpha Omicron Pi Parent’s Day event planned to occur during Saturday’s Husker football game has been canceled by the university.
“All events are being reviewed in light of the fluid state of the global pandemic and the current state in our local community,” Leslie Reed, public affairs director for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said in a text.
The president and social chair of the chapter were contacted Thursday afternoon about the cancellation, Reed said. The event was scheduled to take place at Spike’s Beach Bar & Grille, according to an email from the president of the sorority’s Parent’s Club, which Go Online UNL posted online.
Go Online UNL is also concerned about the upcoming Parents' Day events organized by Greek life on campus. We've obtained an email from Cathy Fischer, Alpha Omicron Pi's Parents Club president.— Go Online UNL (@go_unl) October 15, 2020
The event being pushed is a get-together, indoor, with no social distancing or masks. pic.twitter.com/ooc4uENeyb
Though the event did not occur, and is not subject to disciplinary action, participants or attendees of events where social distancing or health guidelines are not followed will be subject to disciplinary action, per the Student Code of Conduct.
“Given the current state in our local community,” Reed said, “the university is reviewing all approved events and concluded that it would no longer approve the Alpha Omicron Pi Parent’s Day event.”